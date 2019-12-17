Finding Mims: “This Is Why I’m Hot” MC Surfaces To Tell The Story Of His Career [Video]

Finding Mims: “This Is Why I’m Hot” MC Surfaces To Tell The Story Of His Career

BET Networks has found their diamond in the rough with their show “FindingBET.” The show focuses on rappers and artists who were at one time HUGE and a household name then suddenly went MIA or suffered a huge fall from grace. The Internet show had massive success with its J-Kwon episode to kick off the series. Even their last episode with St. Louis rapper Chingy was praised. The artist always comes ready to talk and get their side of the story to the public. The show almost acts as therapy to anyone who agrees to appear on the show. The most surprising part of the show is how dirty these labels do people and how long it takes these artists to get out of their deal. Then by the time they do, they have zero to little people checking for their current music so essentially their career is over so. Hence why they can hit BET, there really isn’t anything to risk or lose by telling the truth about WHAT REALLY HAPPENED.

Such is the case with former Emcee Mims. You’ll remember Mims from his massive hit “This Is Why I’m Hot which was one of the biggest tracks of that decade and one of the highest-selling ringtones behind Soulja Boys “Crank That Soulja Boy.”

So how does one lose everything and step away from creating music? That’s what you get to see in the latest installment of the series. Mims covers everything from how the song went viral and also how Capitol Records left him high and dry year after year when he tried to leave. Ultimately his story turned out good but you’ll have to click the video below to find out how.