Yay Sports! Utah Jazz Fan Who Was Banned For Racist Comment To Russell Westbrook Sues For $100 Million

Fan Banned By NBA Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Russell Westbrook And Jazz

The nerve of these people!

Earlier this year BOSSIP reported on an incident that took place between a racist Utah Jazz fan and then-Thunder baller Russell Westbrook. The fan, Shane Keisel, reportedly told Westbrook to “get down on your knees like you’re used to” which prompted brodie to reply “I’ll f**k up you and your wife”. Shane was subsequently banned from all Utah Jazz games permanently by the NBA.

Today, we report that Shane, like many white men who can’t stomach the thought of being restricted from anywhere much less a majority Black space, is playing the victim like he just got cast in the new Rosewood reboot.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Shane and his girlfriend Jennifer Huff are now suing Westbrook AND the Jazz for, wait for it…$100 million! The bogus a$$ lawsuit suggests that Shane was only engaging in “typical” crowd heckling and Westbrook “misheard” the comments that were made toward him. Let Shane tell it, he told Russy to “ice his knees” after the game…

The suit goes on to state that Keisel was defamed when Westbrook characterized his comments as racist which eventually led to him being fired from his job after #0’s fans campaigned on social media against him. Keisel also complains that he can’t go out in public because people harass him and his family. Boo-TF-hoo.

Keisel and Huff want a public apology and significant financial damages, according to the suit. The attorneys are seeking $68 million in damages for Keisel and $32 million for Huff on claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

Let us be the first to tell Shane and his woman that they ain’t gettin’ s#!t. Not a dime. It’s also worth pointing out that although Shane is trying to spin his comment as “typical heckling”, the tweets never lie and screenshots never die…

If he didn't say anything offensive to Russell Westbrook it would be the first time (via @Crumbzler) pic.twitter.com/XthAeJBClF — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) March 12, 2019

So, yeah, f**k Shane Keisel and the burning cross he rode in on.