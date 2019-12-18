Truth To Power: Unjustly Fired Orlando Jones Says He And Gabrielle Union In The Same Boat [Video]

Orlando Jones Voices Criticism Of Same Company As Gabrielle Union

Orlando Jones was recently fired from Starz show American Gods under extremely dubious circumstances. Jones’ character, Mr. Nancy, had become a fan favorite for the way he laid down scathing monologues about Black people and the way America has viewed us since the days of slavery.

Jones says things got very awkward on the set when Jones took issue with certain things that were happening and spoke up about. Namely, the way the other characters of color were portrayed. Jones says eventually he ended up writing not only his own parts, but also parts for other minority characters.

Orlando recently appeared on TMZ Live to explain the situation and call out the American God‘s production company, Fremantle Media, the same exact company that Gabrielle Union complained about during her time on America’s Got Talent. No shock that Black folks would have serious issues with “America”.

We proudly stand with Gabrielle Union and Orlando Jones in their fight against oppressive soup cookies.