Karaoke Queen Bey: Mama Tina And Beyoncé Turned Up For Lorraine Schwartz Sing-Along Soiree

Beyoncé Dances On Couch While Tina Lawson Croons Chaka Khan Song At Hollywood Karaoke Party

Beyoncé and her mom Tina Lawson had a ball at a big Hollywood karaoke party hosted by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and her sister Ofira Sandberg at the Blind Dragon in L.A. Tuesday night in L.A. According to Page Six, the event also drew other celebs including Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish and DJ Cassidy — who was joined by Nelly during his karaoke performance of “Hot In Herre.”

“Beyoncé was dancing on a couch while her mom did a rendition of Chaka Khan’s ‘I Feel for You,’ ” a spy told Page Six.

Page Six says Tiffany Haddish did a karaoke rendition of “Proud Mary,” and the night ended on a high note, with Schwartz and Sandberg performing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — along WITH Beyoncé and other party guests dancing and singing along.

Sounds like a GREAT time was had by all. We can’t say enough about how much we would LOVE to do karaoke with this bunch. Do you think that Kim K. got in on the singing? After her Dream-assisted single we’re guessing she likely sat that part of the night out. But who knows?!

We’re waiting for Tiffany Haddish’s stories about the night — after last year’s “Beyoncé biting” anecdote we know we can count on her to give us the real deal and all the dirty details.