Team Swish Slip Up: J.R. Smith’s Wife Prays For Her Hubby & Candice Patton Amid Affair Rumors

This. Is. A. Mess.

J.R. Smith’s Wife Prays For Him & Candice Patton Amid Affair Rumors

Remember the good ole days when people were gushing over J.R. Smith’s seemingly sweet coupledom with his wife Jewel Harris? Well, those days are over and it’s allllllll because the Team Swish baller is accused of having an affair.

Rumors have been swirling that J.R.’s been creeping with “The Flash” actress Candice Patton and Jewel seemed to confirm the rumors herself with a public prayer for both parties.

“God is mad wild,” she said. “There’s a lot going on . . . Help me God. So, as I was taking Demi to school, God was like ‘Yeah, you gonna pray and you’re gonna post it.'” “God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood,” she said. “I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he is broke, you fix him [and] you heal him.” “My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, she’s hurting . . . For her to go out here, Father God, and seek a married man, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this,” she added.

Cheating speculation first surfaced after J.R. and Candice were spotted attending a Halloween party together at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Later fans pieced together that the two were an item after J.R. was seemingly spotted walking Candice’s dog.

What do YOU think about J.R. Smith’s wife accusing him of cheating??? J.R. apparently thinks it’s all nonsense and has a message from God himself—hit the flip.