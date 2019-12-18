Team Swish Slip Up: J.R. Smith’s Wife Prays For Her Hubby & Candice Patton Amid Affair Rumors

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

JR Smith, Jewel harris, Candice Patton

Source: Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Joe Scarnic / Getty

This. Is. A. Mess.

J.R. Smith’s Wife Prays For Him & Candice Patton Amid Affair Rumors

Remember the good ole days when people were gushing over J.R. Smith’s seemingly sweet coupledom with his wife Jewel Harris? Well, those days are over and it’s allllllll because the Team Swish baller is accused of having an affair.

Rumors have been swirling that J.R.’s been creeping with “The Flash” actress Candice Patton and Jewel seemed to confirm the rumors herself with a public prayer for both parties.

“God is mad wild,” she said. “There’s a lot going on . . . Help me God. So, as I was taking Demi to school, God was like ‘Yeah, you gonna pray and you’re gonna post it.'”

“God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood,” she said. “I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he is broke, you fix him [and] you heal him.”

“My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, she’s hurting . . . For her to go out here, Father God, and seek a married man, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

Catch this good PRAYER!

A post shared by A Jewel 💎Dropping Jewels (@jewey808) on

Cheating speculation first surfaced after J.R. and Candice were spotted attending a Halloween party together at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Later fans pieced together that the two were an item after J.R. was seemingly spotted walking Candice’s dog.

View this post on Instagram

my constant

A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on

What do YOU think about J.R. Smith’s wife accusing him of cheating??? J.R. apparently thinks it’s all nonsense and has a message from God himself—hit the flip.

NBA 2K20 Launch Party

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

J.R. posted a not so cryptic reaction to Jewel’s public prayer on his Instastory.

“No weapon formed against me,” wrote J.R.

 

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

J.R. also told fans that he and Jewel have been separated for months and sarcastically said that God told him to share the news.

“IG ain’t a place for relationships! But God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months he doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that.#THATISALL,” wrote J.R.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Break Ups, Caught Creepin', Dirty Dog Diaries

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.