Cam Newton’s Baby Mama Shares First Pic Of Baby #4, Cashmere Saint Newton

Cam Newton’s Baby Mama Kia Proctor Shares First Pic Of Baby #4

The mother of Cam Newton’s four children is sharing the first pics of their youngest child. As previously reported despite rumors of a split, Cam Newton and Kia Proctor welcomed their fourth child in October. That baby is apparently named Cashmere Saint Newton according to Kia who posted the first pic of their child on Instagram.

Cam Newton has four kids; Cashmere, Camidas Swain who was born July 2018, his oldest son Chosen Sebastian, 3, and his daughter Sovereign-Dior, 2. Khia herself now has five, her oldest daughter is a pre-teen from a previous relationship.

It’s unclear if Kia and Cam are still together. Her Instagram has been scrubbed clean of the North Carolina Panthers baller. As for Cam, he’s yet to post the new baby but he recently thanked fans (in that head azz hieroglyphics) for their prayers after he underwent surgery.

“GØD THÄÑK ¥ØŪ FØR Ä ŠŪČČĒŠŠFŪŁ ŠŪRGĒR¥; thâñk ÿøû før âłł thë prâÿërš âñd wëłł wïšhëš…. ïtš bëëñ â hëčtïč łâšt čøûpłë øf ñïghtš ßŪT THĒ ßĒŠT ÑĒ₩š ÏŠ KÑØ₩ÏÑG; ÿøû ØÑŁ¥ čâñ gø Ū₽ frøm hërë‼️

#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ

-1ØVĒ🤟🏾”

Congrats on the new baby, Cam, and Kia.