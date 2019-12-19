Saweetie Guest Stars On “Grown-Ish,” Will Her Character Cause Big Problems For Zoey In Season 3?

Saweetie And Joey Bada$$ Guest Star On “grown-ish” Season 3

Icy QUEEN Saweetie is continuing her come up in the New Year! We are excited to break the news that Saweetie will be guest starring on season 3 of “grown-ish,” and that Joey Bada$$ returns as himself throughout the season.

Joey Bada$$ will make a return to the show playing himself as a rapper/actor working to build his music empire with the help of the Zoey Johnson Styling Experience. After Zoey returns from her London internship, she’s proven her worth to Joey, but her curse of competency has caused him to rely on her even more, leaving her to juggle school, her dream career and love life.

Saweetie plays Indigo, Joey Bada$$’s protégé and Zoey’s demanding, hard to please new client who challenges Zoey’s naiveté, and schools her on real life lessons she’s never considered outside of her Cal U bubble.

Sounds like this will be FUN to watch!

In other “grown-ish” news… The series regulars star in a new Alan Ferguson directed promo which was choregraphed by Fatima Robinson. Check it out below:

Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger season finale, “grown-ish” returns on an all-new night beginning THURSDAY, JAN. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/ life balance and, of course, messy breakups. Plus, the season premiere picks up with some of the crew having to deal with the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break.

From ABC Signature Studios, “grown-ish” stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series will continue to explore important topics including college athletics, cultural appropriation, toxic masculinity, anxiety, burnout and more.

We CAN’T WAIT!!!