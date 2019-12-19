Jamie Foxx Talks To Kimmel Guest Host Brie Larson About Their Film, ‘Just Mercy’ & Addresses Rumors He’s On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

Jamie Foxx And Brie Larson Talk About Their Film Just Mercy

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel Live! got the guest host treatment as Brie Larson took over for Kimmel and absolutely crushed it. During her stint as host, the actress got to interview her co-star Jamie Foxx and as you might expect, these two have a lot to talk about.

Throughout their conversation, Foxx talks about their film Just Mercy and how he came to the role, his daughter Corinne being in Jimmy and Norman Lear’s revival of Good Times, coaching his 11-year-old daughter Annalise’s basketball team, and he also addresses the rumors that he’s on this season of The Masked Singer.

Check out the video down below to see what Jamie has to say about all that and more: