Gambino Yang Gang: Donald Glover Is Hosting An Andrew Yang Fundraiser In Los Angeles

Donald Glover Is Officially Endorsing Andrew Yang At LA Fundraiser

Even though Andrew Yang isn’t one of the top Democratic contenders numbers-wise, he managed to grow a huge following online and he’s always in the news. This time, he’s in the headlines for teaming up with Donald Glover for a pop-up in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The event was announced only one day prior, on Wednesday afternoon, via a series of vague Instagram Stories posted to the pair’s respective accounts. While those initial posts got a lot of confused people speculating, they revealed little about the actual event, but only that it was called “The 46 Campaign,” referring to the campaign for Yang’s shot at being the 46th President of the United States.

Later, the Twitter account for Yang’s campaign came through and posted some more images actually describing “The 46 Campaign: Andrew Yang x Donald Glover” as a pop-up event set to take place at 507 N. Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles at noon on December 19.

As of now, that’s really about all anyone knows about the event and Glover’s endorsement. There’s still no word on whether or not Donald is set to perform during the pop-up, but the address of the event is that of the Tried + True vintage clothing boutique, which could mean these two are teaming up to launch some type of merch.

Andrew Yang is set to take the stage for a Democratic candidate debate tomorrow night at Loyola Marymount University.