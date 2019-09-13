#AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From The Third Democratic Debate
- By Bossip Staff
Ah yes, another mildly entertaining Dem Debate with wayyy too many questionable candidates and that one viral moment everyone’s buzzing about. This time, it was Julian Castro bullying Joe Biden (loudly and wrongly) that set the tone for a night with a loopy Kamala, aggressive Bernie, lovable Lizzy and, well, Andrew Yang basically promising to make it rain on Americans.
Peep the funniest tweets from the third Democratic Debate on the flip.
