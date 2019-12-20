Canceled, Na Na Na: Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts Resurface; Twitter (And K. Michelle) Destroys Her And Remembers They Love Normani More Anyway

Camila Cabello Dragged And Canceled

Well, this doesn’t come as a surprise to so many fans who have paid attention. Musical sensation and Radio Disney mainstay Camila Cabello has been accused of racism for a while now without a ton of substantial evidence. However, Cabello’s old Tumblr posts resurfaced revealing memes of fried chicken and watermelon and uses of the N word. She would go on to apologize but it was WAYYYYY too late.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

The damage is done.

What’s the lesson we should take home here? Always listen to Blue Ivy.

Blue Ivy been knew about Camilla. We stan our woke queen pic.twitter.com/sITbUKpnWu — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) December 18, 2019

Take a look at more of the slander she’s receiving…