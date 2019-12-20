Canceled, Na Na Na: Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts Resurface; Twitter (And K. Michelle) Destroys Her And Remembers They Love Normani More Anyway
- By Bossip Staff
Camila Cabello Dragged And Canceled
Well, this doesn’t come as a surprise to so many fans who have paid attention. Musical sensation and Radio Disney mainstay Camila Cabello has been accused of racism for a while now without a ton of substantial evidence. However, Cabello’s old Tumblr posts resurfaced revealing memes of fried chicken and watermelon and uses of the N word. She would go on to apologize but it was WAYYYYY too late.
The damage is done.
What’s the lesson we should take home here? Always listen to Blue Ivy.
Take a look at more of the slander she’s receiving…
