Conservative Radio Show Gets Canceled After Host Wishes For A ‘Nice School Shooting’ Instead Of More Impeachment News

Conservative Radio Host Wishes For A ‘Nice School Shooting’ Over Impeachment

Radio host Chuck Bonniwell welcomed listeners back from a break on his Colorado talk-radio show on Wednesday, laughing as he introduced a segment that covered what he called the “never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.”

“You know,” Bonniwell began, “you wish for a nice school shooting” to interrupt the nonstop impeachment coverage.

After hearing the ignorant comment, his wife and co-host, Julie Hayden, immediately cut him off and tried to cover his tracks.

“No, no, don’t even — don’t even say that,” she said. “No, don’t even say that. Don’t call us, Chuck didn’t say that.”

Even though Bonniwell tried to change his statement, saying he would want a shooting “in which no one would be hurt”–he had already dug himself into too deep a hole. By the end of the day, the couple’s show was canceled by the radio station 710 KNUS.

“Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the ‘Chuck & Julie’ show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell,” the station said in a statement on Wednesday night. “A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.”
In a now-deleted tweet, Chuck tried to defend himself, brushing off his comments as a joke that got misconstrued.

“I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke,” he said, according to reports from the Denver Post. “I’m sorry it was not received that way.”

‘Chuck & Julie’ ended up being removed from the station’s website by Thursday morning.

According to the station, ‘Chuck & Julie’ would be replaced by former White House aide Sebastian Gorka’s “America First” program.

Though gun violence is a huge problem all over the United States, Bonniwell’s comments were made on the radio in state that has been rocked by several horrible mass shootings. Two teenage gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School twenty years ago. In 2012, a gunman walked into an Aurora movie theater and killed 12 people. This year, in May, two shooters killed a student and injured several others at a high school in a suburb of Denver.

