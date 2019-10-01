Finger On The Trigger: Colorado Cops Have Shot 51 People In 2019, On Pace For Most Police Shootings This Decade

Colorado Police Have Shot 51 People In 2019, Highest In The U.S.

If you’re planning on visiting Colorado any time soon, be sure you pack your bullet-proof vest…

According to Westword, the state has already logged 51 police-related shootings to date in 2019, Colorado is on pace to register the most police shootings in one state this decade.

BOSSIP covered one of those fatal shootings earlier this year when police in Colorado Springs shot De’Von Bailey dead while he was running AWAY from their trigger-happy a$$es.

A vast majority of incidents where cops discharge their weapons are hardly covered despite the fact that, wait for it, 60% of these shootings results in death! SIXTY PERCENT!

To date, no cops have been killed or charged with a crime in these shootings and the prosecutors consider each and every shooting to be 100% justified.

Let’s just do the math, 60% of 51 is a little over 30 dead bodies. Now, we don’t know the details of each shooting, but it’s hard to fathom that there are THAT many people putting police in harms way to the extent that all 30+ people had to be killed.

Of the 51 incidents 12 of them took place in January and 10 of those happened in 8 days from January 9 to 16.

What in the name of Smith & Wesson is going on with Colorado cops and how is the news NOT covering this?!?!