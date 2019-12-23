Bae Of The Day: Joie Chavis Posted An “Unedited” Bawdy Pic And We Can’t Believe What We Are Seeing

Joie Chavis Got The Yams

It seems like we are always conditioned to be skeptical about the people we see on the internet. We see someone looking beautiful and fine and Snicker thick then we all of a sudden believe they either had a ton of work done or are using Photoshop. We are such a jaded society.

With that said, it’s always refreshing when someone asserts that they are showing you their full, untouched self, believe it or not. One such woman was Joie Chavis who posted an “unedited” photo and gawlee she looks goodt!

Take a look and see some of her other, more flattering pics.