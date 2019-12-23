Bae Of The Day: Joie Chavis Posted An “Unedited” Bawdy Pic And We Can’t Believe What We Are Seeing

- By Bossip Staff

Merecedeh Allen and Joie Chavis

Source: Kass/ Kenn for The Band Group

Joie Chavis Got The Yams

It seems like we are always conditioned to be skeptical about the people we see on the internet. We see someone looking beautiful and fine and Snicker thick then we all of a sudden believe they either had a ton of work done or are using Photoshop. We are such a jaded society.

With that said, it’s always refreshing when someone asserts that they are showing you their full, untouched self, believe it or not. One such woman was Joie Chavis who posted an “unedited” photo and gawlee she looks goodt!

View this post on Instagram

In real life. No edit.

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Take a look and see some of her other, more flattering pics.

View this post on Instagram

… and i never miss a leg day 💋

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

Rose-gold or silver? 🥳 | New Year Vibes!🥂 @shopshai

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

-Ugh, those feels again

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

I bet she got her own 💋

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

Be Your Own Boss | 👑

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

What a trip.

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

You can be the wave. I’m the ocean.

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

When you’re happy and it shows. 😬 Dress: @shopshai

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Partyin’ 😊

A post shared by Joy. (@joiechavis) on

Categories: Multi, News, Originals

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.