Bust It Down: Joie Chavis Shows Off Icy B-Day Gift From Baby Daddy Future

Joie Chavis Still Ringing In Her B-Day With A Watch

Bust down! Bust down! Joie Chavis is living it up still for her 31st B-day and she’s now showing off her icy wrist.

Previously, we told you that Joie was taken by her rapper baby daddy Future to Turks and Caicos for an extravagant celebration by the beach. The first night kicked off with a candlelit dinner by the ocean. Joie also had a lavish and full stocked suite to kick back in. It looks like Future didn’t just go all out on the vacation for Joie, he also went all out with a gift full of diamonds.

Joie showed off her new watch with the caption “might light ya wrist”. In the video, Joie’s hand is near the bottom, next to the wrist of Future’s tour manager Ebonie Ward.

Do you think Future picked out a nice timepiece for his baby mama?

Joie has continued to post up some nice thirst traps from Turks, including this one that features her new piece of jewelry.

