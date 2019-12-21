Yoink! Must See Footage Of Thieves Breaking Into Boosie’s Bentley Truck And Stealing $70,000 In Jewelry [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Footage Of Boosie’s Jewelry Being Stolen
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on the $70,000 worth of jewelry that was stolen from Boosie’s Bentley truck outside of a Pappadeaux’s in Atlanta.
Suffice to say Boosie was none-too-happy about it.
Today, TMZ has released video footage that clearly shows exactly what happened as two men smashed the back window of the luxury SUV.
Boosie might just have to take the L on this one. Those rings and things he sang about, they broke out.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.