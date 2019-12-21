On This Season Of Love & Hip Hop: Cyn Santana Receives A Very Telling Tarot Card Reading [Video]

Watch Cyn Santana’s Tarot Card Reading

Cyn Santana has been going through a lot recently, and on this season of Love & Hip Hop, we’re going to see it all play out. But even though we already know some of what will happen to the reality star–she went to get a Tarot Card reading to find out if she could get a glimpse into her own future before it happened.

Check out the clip down below to see Cyn get a Tarot Card reading with Jonathan as she finds out what to expect from her love life, her son’s future, and so much more: