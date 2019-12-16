Poor Thang: Single Cyn Santana Reacts To Throwback Footage Of Joe Budden’s Proposal [Video]

Cyn Santana Reacts To Joe Budden’s Proposal

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour /“Love & Hip Hop NY Season 10” premiere, Cyn Santana is getting all choked up. The reality star sat down with VH1 to give a live reaction to throwback LHHNY footage and the result was incredibly emotional. VH1 asked Cyn to watch the moment her ex(?)/baby daddy Joe Budden got down on one knee during a taping of his podcast and asked for her hand in marriage.

Seeing the moment was so emotional for Cyn that she had to walk away and cry off camera.

“It’s so hard. I really wanted my family,” said Cyn. “It’s not the same. […] I’m sad and disappointed, it’s just hard. It’s hard when you really want thing to work and they’re not working according to your plan. I got faith and hope for days.”

Despite her emotions, Cyn previously said during an episode of “Brunch With Tiffany” that she FAR from regrets her decision to leave Joe.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace, and for me and my son.” “Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest that I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision I’ve made in my entire life in the 26-years I’ve been living on this earth. The best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

But we’re not quite sure if these two called it ALL the quits—they were recently spotted at Safaree and Erica Mena’s baby shower; so maaaaaybe they’re back on.

Watch an emotional Cyn Santana below.

Love & Hip Hop: New York season 10 premieres TONIGHT Monday, December 16 at 8/7c.