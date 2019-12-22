Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy’s Monologue Gets Interrupted By Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan & Chris Rock [Video]
Eddie Murphy Brings Out Some Legends During SNL Monologue
Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live was 35 years in the making, and this weekend, the comedy legend finally returned to his post to host the show that he was such a big part of back in the 80’s.
While the whole show was seriously memorable, it all started with the monologue–which got the show off to an incredible start. During the opening number, Murphy’s monologue ended up being crashed by three fellow comedy legends: Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Tracy Morgan.
Check out the video down below to see Eddie’s first time back on that nostalgic stage in nearly 4 decades.
That’s not all, however, of course, Eddie ROCKED his sketches. His first sketch was “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood” where he sang about being perplexed by gentrifiers taking over his block.
“I was gone for a bit, but now I’m all right. My neighbors were all black, but now they’re white. The check-cashing place turned into a bank; elevator works and the stairs stink. The white people came and changed everything, but I am still your neighbor,” he sang.
He also joked that black people “go back where they came from” after gentrification; ATLANTA.
See more of Eddie’s SNL sketches on the flip.
Eddie reprised his role as Buckwheat, this time for a “The Masked Singer” sketch dressed as a giant corn on the cobb. Buckwheat belted out “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You”, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Single Ladies.”
Buckwheat’s signature voice was clear and he assured the judges he’s been “doing OTAY.”
During “Weekend Update” Gumby angrily returned and insulted hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost.
“I should have been in every damn sketch from the top. I’m the one that made that Eddie Murphy a start. He was just a regular coon boy until I saw him,” said Gumby.
“This is the thanks I get for saving this show from the gutter? Shame on you, Lorne Michaels. Shame on you, NBC.”
Gumby’s disses didn’t stop.
“You know why you don’t come out from behind this desk? Because your jokes don’t have legs, you schmucks,” he said. “I passed kidney stones with more personality than the two of you.”
