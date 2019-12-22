For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lizzo Performs “Good As Hell” And “Truth Hurts” Live On ‘SNL’ [Video]

Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” On Saturday Night Live

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live was one for the books, with Eddie Murphy returning for the first time in 35 years and Lizzo taking the stage for the first time.

For her first performance of the night, the Detroit-born musician performed her smash hit “Truth Hurts” for the live audience in a Gucci getup complete with a live band and dancers. Toward the end of the show, Lizzo returned with another performance, this time giving the people a taste of her track, “Good As Hell.”

Lizzo’s SNL performance almost didn’t happen, the 31-year-old recently cancelled appearances due to the flu. On Dec. 15. she tweeted; “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me,” and added in a statement that she hates “letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you.”

She then cancelled two confirmed dates on December 17.

Now it looks like Lizzo’s all good and SNL’s reaping the benefits.

Peep the footage down below to see Lizzo kill the SNL stage: