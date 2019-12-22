Ya Hate To See It: Mel B Allegedly Gets Served With Three Different Lawsuits At Once
Mel B Was Reportedly Served With Three Lawsuits At Hollywood Hotel
This hasn’t been a good week for Mel B.
After previous reports that she won’t be able to bring her daughter overseas for the holidays, the former Spice Girl has now allegedly been served with multiple lawsuits.
Hollywood Unlocked obtained exclusive footage of what looks to be Mel B being served three different lawsuits this weekend at the London Hotel in West Hollywood. In the footage, a man can be seen walking to the hotel saying that he is going to serve Mel B, later walking up to her at the front desk, saying, “Mel B, you are being served.”
Sources told the publication that she was being served with three lawsuits: one from her former assistant who claims that she abused him, one from her former legal team who claim she allegedly did not pay them and one from a former worker.
This latest blow to Mel’s personal life seems to be a pattern lately. Just a couple days ago, it was reported that she was being blocked from taking her daughter to the UK for Christmas.
