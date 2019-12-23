Verbal Beatdowns: The Most Brutal Reads Of The Decade

Most Brutal Reads Of The Decade

The 2010s saw the explosion of reality TV as an American staple up there with anything else we have seen as a culture. As we’ve watched these shows, they’ve given us dramatic reads and emotional beatdowns. They are, what the world calls “reads.” That’s when someone absolutely eviscerates, destroyed and lays waste to someone with a verbal barrage.

We’ve seen some absolutely epic draggings and reads this decade so let’s take a look at Twitter putting the most epic examples together.