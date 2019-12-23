Jesus Take The Wheel: Dozens Of People Injured When 69 Cars Wrecked On Major Virginia Highway
- By Bossip Staff
50 People Hospitalized After 69-Car Pile-Up In Virginia
50 people were rushed to the hospital after a 69-car pile-up on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, Virginia early Sunday morning according to NPR.
State police say the huge pile-up began on an overpass that was covered in ice and fog just before 8am
“Fog and ice were causative factors, but the cause of the actual accident, we do not know at this time,” said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.
To make matters worse, the accidents were taking place in the westbound lane, but rubber-necking drivers in the eastbound lane also found themselves in crashes as they were not paying attention to the road.
Be careful out here on the road, folks. Pay attention to the road.
