Jesus Take The Wheel: Texas Man Shoots Barber Because 13-Year-Old Son Didn’t Like His Haircut

Barber Gets Shot After A Client Doesn’t Like Their Haircut

An argument centered around a haircut almost ended up turning deadly Saturday at a barbershop in Texas.

According to reports from KHOU, an upset father shot an employee three times at a barbershop in Katy, Texas after his son complained to him about the haircut he received. The 13-year-old boy got the cut early Saturday morning, and later returned back to the shop with his father.

Even though the barber fixed the young boy’s haircut for free, the father ended up arguing with the man outside of the shop in the parking lot, leading to their altercation. Luckily, the employee is currently in stable condition–but the father is still at-large.

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male. Vehicle may be a gray 4-door sedan, possibly Honda Accord. Witnesses say he shot an employee while arguing over a haircut given to the suspect’s son. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

“The suspect is a black male. Vehicle may be a gray 4-door sedan, possibly Honda Accord,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday, informing citizens to look for him around town and elsewhere.

Now, authorities are asking for the man to step forward and turn himself in. “I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt told the outlet. “The disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him a part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened.”

“The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened,” Wyatt continued. “Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'”

More and more, stories about people being shot over simple disagreements–like a bad haircut–seem to be surfacing online. Hopefully people find better ways to solve their problems instead of shooting someone whose just trying to do their job.