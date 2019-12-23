Blew A Bag: How Fatboy SSE Exploded On Instagram & Blew Over 130K After Getting Fired From Chipotle [Video]

Fatboy SSE Explains How He Blew Up On Instagram

Fatboy SSE has a whopping 5.7 million followers on Instagram–and the story of how he got there can inspire anyone whose willing to listen.

On the latest episode of BET’s Blew A Bag series, Fatboy explains how he took his Instagram career to another level to become one of the most prevalent social media comedians of our time. As he got bigger, he also started to make more money, so obviously, he blew some big bags along the way.

Check out the video down below to see how Fatboy SSE went from making beans at Chipotle to making residual income and giving back to the youth–all off the power of Instagram.