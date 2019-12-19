PhillySex/LoudSounds: Meek Mill Teases Collab With Justin Timberlake On Instagram
Meek Mill Teases Collab With Justin Timberlake
After a 2019 filled with dreams and nightmares, Meek Mill continued his winning streak by teasing a head-turning collab (and possible video shoot) with oft-dragged Pop star Justin Timberlake in a somewhat intriguing development that stirred up excitement across social media.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Meek & JT’s upcoming collab on the flip.
