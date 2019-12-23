F**k 12: Vacationing NYPD Cop Breaks Into Black Nashville Family’s Home, Threatens To Kill, Calls Them N-Words
The police should never fix their faces to complain about the lack of respect that many, many, MANY Black folks have for them.
According to The Tennessean, 26-year-old Michael J. Reynolds, a vacationing NYPD cop, broke into the home of a Black family who lives next to the Airbnb he rented, threatened to murder them, and called them “ni**ers”. He was subsequently charged with assault and aggravated burglary.
Conese Halliburton, who said she was home with her four sons — two who were 8 and 11 at the time — recalled Reynolds kicking in the front door of her 12 South-area home and charging in in the middle of the night. Video surveillance taken from a neighbor’s RING camera showed Reynolds screaming and threatening the family and using racial slurs.
The whole incident was recorded, peep the video below.
For these egregious violations, Michael J. Reynolds was sentenced to…wait for it…only 2 weeks in jail and 3 years probation. He was also reportedly suspended for 30 days by the NYPD but is still employed by the city of New York.
Michael Reynolds, NYPD Police officer vacations in Nashville, breaks into the home of Black Family, threatens to kill them and calls them niggers. Was given Two weeks, and hasn’t been fired. I never like to trigger y’all on here, I’d rather inspire you if I can. But I have to ask the @nypd what they plan to do about this officer, and I have to do it publicly. I have friends and family, and Brothers and Sisters in NYC, and its in my opinion that this man represents a clear and obvious threat to them. He put citizens in harms way here, and clearly demonstrated ghastly and vicious racism, and its all recorded. How in the world can this man be trusted to serve and protect people who look like me? He just called us Niggers, and trampled on our rights. We can’t deal with the obvious problems of police culture if we don’t swiftly and harshly eliminate the obviously dangerous officers.
“I’m glad he didn’t get the favoritism he thought he was going to get,” Halliburton said as she stood next to her brother. “He didn’t even seem remorseful. Maybe he’ll have time to think about it in jail, but I doubt it.”
We doubt it too, Conese. SMFH.
How the hell is this not considered a hate crime?! This pig threatened death against a Black woman and her children while calling them n-words!
