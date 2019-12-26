Sweet Black Love: Nick Young And Keonna Necole Are Set To Become Husband And Wife Til’ Death Do They Part
- By Bossip Staff
Nick Young And Keonna Necole Engaged To Marry
Christmas gifts came in various forms yesterday and one of them was inside a tiny box with a big a$$ diamond on it.
Semi-NBA baller Nick Young popped the big question to the mother of his THREE children Keonna Necole yesterday and she said “yes!”
Nick and Keonna had been dating since high school and recently rekindled their romance after Nick was done playing Hollyweird man-ho and dating the likes of Iggy Azalea.
Congrats to the Young family!
