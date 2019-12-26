What The Hell?! Colorado Bank Robber Arrested For Throwing Cash And Yelling ‘Merry Christmas’

Bank Robber Arrested For Throwing Cash At Others

A man ended up being arrested at Starbucks after holding up a bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon. Now, publications are divulging more details, with reports that the man in question had tossed money around and shouted “Merry Christmas!” during the incident.

65-year-old David Wayne Oliver is also said to have “threatened the use of a weapon” at the bank, according to reports from Reuters. Some of that cash was used for the tossing around portion of the hold-up, but other than that, this whole incident is pretty insane.

“He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place,” a witness at the Academy Bank location told KKTV. “He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!'”

Oliver, thanks to an update from the Colorado Springs Police Department, was ultimately taken in at a nearby coffee spot. “The suspect was found sitting in front of a nearby coffee shop and was taken into custody without incident by responding patrol officers,” police said of their interactions with Oliver, who noticeably possessed a white beard at the time.

