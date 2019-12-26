Making Faces: Doja Cat Reveals Her Beat Face Basics In “Guide To E-Girl Beauty” With Vogue [Video]

Doja Cat On Vogue’s “Guide To E-Girl Beauty”

Doja Cat is a beautiful woman and a talented musician. She might not be able to tell YOU how to be a talented musician, but she can certainly help you get your beauty on.

The multihyphenate creative recently shot an episode for Vogue’s online series “Guide To E-Girl Beauty” where she puts on her make-up and shows fans her technique for accentuating her best features.

Press play down below to check it out.

What say you about Doja’s tutorial?