Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Vic Mensa Blames Rappers’ Opiod-Laden Lyrics For Juice WRLD’s Untimely Death [Video]

Vic Mensa Blames Rapper’s For Juice WRLD’s Death

Vic Mensa isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to laying blame on his rap peers for Juice WRLD’s death.

The folks at TMZ caught up with the Chicago rapper outside of Delilah in Los Angeles and he offered an unfiltered take on the state of hip-hop culture and how it’s destroying the youth.

He actually sounds a lot like Tipper Gore and C. Delores Tucker back in the 90’s, but we digress…

What say you? Is it a pill-poppin’ rappers’ fault that Juice WRLD is no longer with us?