Knifed Up? Woman Walks Around Ghana With Enormous Cartoonish Cakes, Causes Chaos [Video]

IG Model Jaye Love Causes Frenzy In Airport

If you’re looking for the strangest reaction to men seeing a woman with huge cakes, look no further. A video is going viral featuring an Instagram model named Jaye Love. In it, the model is simply walking through what appears to be an airport with the location tagged in Ghana and quickly her body parts attract a crowd.

According to her Instagram, Jay Love is a “DJ, Model and Entertainer”. Here is how her body is shaped…

This is the booty that caused men to get out of character on camera. Now for the motion: peep Jaye Love causing a commotion with her cakes below.

Do YOU think that’s real? More of Jaye Love after the flip.