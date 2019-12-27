Congratulations! Guess Which #ReadyToLove Couple Is ENGAGED

Guess Which #ReadyToLove Couple Is ENGAGED

A couple who met on OWN TV’s “Ready To Love” is getting married. If you’ve been tuned in to season 2 of the Will Packer produced show then you’re aware that the show’s been full of shakeups. Most recently during the reunion, Mario, who spent the entire show blatantly booed up with Tondy, left Tondy for Tondy’s “associate” Reva.

Before that, Alexis who semi-caught the interest of a man named London dropped bombs that London’s been sneakily shading another woman on the show, Devyne, who claimed that she and London were “rock solid.” Then rumors started to fly about a secret /shady three-way phone call, an alleged parking lot kiss, and threats of a dragging ensued before Alexis ended up with another contestant, Brent and London finally decided to truly be “rock solid” with Devyne.

And while we’ll have to wait to see how these pairings pan out, we can confirm that at least two people on the show were reaaaally ready to love, so much so that they’re now engaged.

Will Packer confirmed that two of the cast members, Mike and Ieashia, are tying the knot. The two never dated on the show but apparently connected after they were both eliminated.

See how that works?

“HE SAID YES!!! The ABSOLUTE BEST version of a “reality” show is when something REALLY REAL comes from it! Sometimes we forget in the midst of everything that these are REAL PEOPLE looking for REAL LOVE. I’m so happy for two folks that met on our show and found it! Please help me to CONGRATULATE the first couple from our #ReadyToLove series to get ENGAGED @snatchednursetiny and @mr.turnage!!! Tmw night on @owntv is the final show of the season and we’ll show never before seen, behind the scenes footage of their journey! CONGRATULATIONS MIKE AND IEASHIA!!! “

The happy couple also shared pics from their engagement shoot on Instagram.

Sweet black love!

Congrats to Mike and Ieshia, they look great together. Part two of the “Ready To Love” finale airs Saturday, December 28 at 10/9 c on OWN.