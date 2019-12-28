SMH: Woman Sentenced To 7 Years After Getting Caught Injecting Feces Into Her Sons IV During His Cancer Treatments
- By Bossip Staff
Woman Sentenced To 7 Years After Injecting Feces Into Son IV Bag
According to CNN, an Indiana mother is being accused of injecting feces into her 15-year-old son’s IV bag while he was receiving treatment for cancer.
Tiffany Alberts was reportedly sentenced to 7 years in prison & set to serve five years of probation following her prison sentence.She was convicted of six counts of aggravated battery and one count of neglect. Alberts was found not guilty of attempted murder charge.
She was reportedly arrested and charged after she used a syringe to inject feces into her son’s IV while he was undergoing cancer treatments at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Alberts alleged that her actions were meant to get her son moved from the intensive care unit into a better care unit while he was receiving treatment for leukemia. Blood tests of the boy showed organisms that are normally found in feces causing a bacterial infection and sepsis. Hospital security set up a camera to see what was going on and caught her red handed.
Police said she initially told investigators that she was injecting water to “flush it as the medicine that was given to him burned.” but later admitted to injecting her son’s own fecal matter, which she kept in a gift bag.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.