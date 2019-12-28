SMH: Woman Sentenced To 7 Years After Getting Caught Injecting Feces Into Her Sons IV During His Cancer Treatments

Alberts alleged that her actions were meant to get her son moved from the intensive care unit into a better care unit while he was receiving treatment for leukemia. Blood tests of the boy showed organisms that are normally found in feces causing a bacterial infection and sepsis. Hospital security set up a camera to see what was going on and caught her red handed.

Police said she initially told investigators that she was injecting water to “flush it as the medicine that was given to him burned.” but later admitted to injecting her son’s own fecal matter, which she kept in a gift bag.