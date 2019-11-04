Jesus Take The Wheel: Chicago Teen Charged With Attempted Murder Of 7-Year-Old Trick Or Treater On Halloween

Chicago Teen Charged With Attempted Murder Of 7-Year-Old Trick Or Treater On Halloween

A Chicago teen is behind bars for the attempted murder of a trick or treater. PEOPLE reports that an unidentified teenage boy has been formally charged with the tragic Halloween night shooting of a 7-year-girl.

The girl was out trick-or-treating with her father while wearing a bumblebee costume and was shot in the neck and chest but police do not believe she was the intended target. Instead, authorities believe that a gang banger was the intended target and seven bullets were fired.

The 15-year-old boy who shot the trick or treater was charged early Saturday as a juvenile with first-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. The alleged shooter is believed to be a part of the Gangster Two-Six gang and he was allegedly targeting a member of the Latin Kings.

“This is unacceptable,” local Sgt. Rocco Alioto said about the shooting. “A 7-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.”

The young victim remains in critical condition.