Yay Sports! Miami Heat Baller Chris Silva Tearfully Reunited With Mother Who He Hasn’t Seen In 3 Years [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Chris Silva Gets Christmas Surprise From Miami Heat And NBA
Christmas can be hard on those who don’t have immediate access to their loved ones. Such is the case with Miami Heat baller Chris Silva.
Silva left his home of Gabon, Africa when he was only 16 years old and has only seen his mother once in the past 3 years.
In order to brighten his spirits, his team, in coordination with the NBA Africa initiative, helped put together the surprise of a lifetime for Chris’ Christmas
WHERE DID ALL THESE ONIONS COME FROM?!?!
God bless Chris Silva and his mother. That was beautiful.
