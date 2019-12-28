Yay Sports! Miami Heat Baller Chris Silva Tearfully Reunited With Mother Who He Hasn’t Seen In 3 Years [Video]

Chris Silva Gets Christmas Surprise From Miami Heat And NBA

Christmas can be hard on those who don’t have immediate access to their loved ones. Such is the case with Miami Heat baller Chris Silva.

Silva left his home of Gabon, Africa when he was only 16 years old and has only seen his mother once in the past 3 years.

In order to brighten his spirits, his team, in coordination with the NBA Africa initiative, helped put together the surprise of a lifetime for Chris’ Christmas

This is awesome. Watch @MiamiHEAT Chris Silva see his Mom for the first time in 3 years..The Heat with the help of @nba commisioner Adam Silver helped make it a great Holiday Season❤️ pic.twitter.com/CUcnKNtv3S — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) December 28, 2019

WHERE DID ALL THESE ONIONS COME FROM?!?!

God bless Chris Silva and his mother. That was beautiful.