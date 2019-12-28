“Three Strikes, You’re Out!”: Eniko Breaks Down Her Reaction To Husband Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart’s Wife Cries Detailing How She Discovered His Infidelity

Eniko Parrish is keeping it real when it comes to her husband Kevin Hart’s infidelity.

On December 27th, Netflix finally dropped their highly anticipated docu-series, Don’t F*** This Up, which follows Kevin Hart as he navigates life through his multiple public scandals. The footage includes behind-the-scenes conversations about his homophobic tweets, stepping away from his Oscars hosting gig, and of course, the huge cheating scandal.

In 2017, video surfaced of Hart cheating on his then-pregnant wife in Las Vegas, causing an absolute media frenzy. In the third episode of the documentary series, Eniko sits down in front of the camera to talk about her take on the whole thing.

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was,” Parrish began. “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman…I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?’”

While Eniko was obviously unhappy with what went down, she does admit that, in retrospect, she’s kind of glad the whole thing happened, saying Kevin has become a better man because of it.

“You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’” “I’m happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it,” Eniko explained. “He’s f***ed up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better…“It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

Parrish also reveals her “three strikes rule,” which as raised a few eyebrows across social media. According to Eniko, she’s all about giving people second chances–but when it comes to her husband, 3 strikes is her limit.