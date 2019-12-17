‘You Publicly Humiliated Me’: Eniko Opens Up About Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal In New Netflix Trailer [Video]

Netflix Drops A Trailer For Kevin Hart’s Don’t F**k This Up Documentary

In his upcoming 6-part documentary-series Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart is giving fans unprecedented access to his personal life over the past year. As evidenced in a brand new trailer dropped by Netflix, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the comedian’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his career.

In one clip from this preview, we see Kev’s wife Eniko in tears talking about what we all assume to be his latest cheating scandal. “You publicly humiliated me,” she says in the trailer. “I just kept saying, “How the f*** did you let that happen?”

Peep the trailer down below to get a glimpse at what you can expect from Kevin Hart’s upcoming documentary series.