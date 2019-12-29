Unbothered: Lebron James Responds To Instagram Slander From Kyle Kuzma’s Trainer [Video]

Lebron James Responds To Instagram Slander From Kyle Kuzma’s Trainer [Video]

Lebron James and The Lakers have kicked off the 2019-2020 season with a bang losing only five games thus far. During the summer when the Lakers traded half their fresh talent to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis many doubted the decision.

In fact, most chalked it up to the Lakers doing whatever Lebron says as must every team does when he is on their roster. Many have out outspoken opinion on the trade but let’s face the facts if true Lebron isn’t trading for anyone that doesn’t help his odds of winning a trophy for L.A.

On Christmas day the Lakers faced Kawhi Lenoard and the L.A. Clippers in the house they share, the Staples Center, and while the Lakers lost in the preseason to the Clippers many predicted this game wouldn’t go the same way.

Spoiler Alert: they lost again.

While the game was lost by a slim margin everyone loaded up the Lebron slander machine to place the blame on the King. The only difference this time is his Laker teammate Kyle Kuzma’s trainer decided to place blame on Lebron as well. Not a smart thing to do.

Kuz’s trainer has been talking a lot of shit since LeBron came to LA. Who tf does he think Kuz is? Focus on getting him to play consistent defense, bruh. Maybe you heard he’s gonna get traded pic.twitter.com/LIYwMqPYcn — Petty Voltron (@opinionsnba1) December 27, 2019

Of course, the fans started searching and found he’s been vocal about his disdain for Lebron joining the Lakers since the very beginning. Before yesterday’s game Lebron took a second to talk to reporters during workouts and the very first question was about the trainer’s comments and Lebron’s thoughts on them

. Lebron wasted no time giving us the passive-aggressive Bron Bron we’ve come to know and love.

LeBron James responds to speculation about Kyle Kuzma’s social media activity following the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/8SLceSpOP5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 28, 2019

Lebron ending with “I wish him the best” sent Twitter into a frenzy. If you’ve followed Lebron then you know that the cryptic message means don’t be surprised if Kuz ends up being traded soon. Kumza responded when he was asked and took the easy way out.

More Kuz: "I just told [LeBron] that I can’t control what another man says. Obviously I don’t feel that way. Everybody knows that me and LeBron have a great relationship and left it at that. can’t control another man’s mouth and what they say so we left it at that." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 28, 2019

Even with 2019 coming to an end the clout chasing is still at an all-time high. Hopefully, Kuz doesn’t get burned from the fire created by his trainer.

Kuz’s trainer when he answers Kyle’s call but LeBron is on speaker pic.twitter.com/myIr2uo6nH — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) December 28, 2019

Kuz really had to go explain this to LeBron because his trainer lost his damn mind smh — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) December 28, 2019

If you're Kuzma's trainer

And you know Kuzma plays with Lebron, and you know he sees him everyday, and you know what they're trying to do, and you know about the whole Clippers Rivalry

Why even put Kuz in a weird position by blasting that story on IG

What does it accomplish https://t.co/UOfsxL0Rj8 — Dom2K🎄 (@Dom_2k) December 28, 2019