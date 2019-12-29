Juicy J Apologizes To Any Fans He May Have Inspired To Do Drugs

Juicy J Apologizes For His Promotion Of Drugs

Musicians talking about their drug usage is nothing new and probably dates back about as far as music itself–but the past few years have been especially alarming when it comes to the consequences associated with that.

Since 2017, it seems like we can’t go more than a few months without tragedy striking the music industry. In 2017, Lil Peep lost his life, the next year, fans were devastated by the loss of Mac Miller, and most recently, Juice WRLD died earlier this month after an alleged Percocet overdose.

Following this most recent tragedy, friends of Juice WRLD and fellow musicians have been speaking out against the use of drugs, or more specifically, promoting the use of drugs throughout their music. People like Vic Mensa have already voiced their opinions about how negatively the messaging in music is affecting the youth nowadays, and now, Juicy J is hopping on the train and issuing an apology to fans for his role in the whole thing.

On Friday, Juicy J addressed the issue in a short tweet, writing, “If I inspired anybody to do drugs, I apologize.”

If I inspired anybody to do drugs I apologize — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 28, 2019

Just like a lot of his fellow rappers, Juicy J hasn’t been shy about discussing his own drug preferences throughout his music–like on Rae Sremmurd’s “Powerglide,” where he raps, “R.I.P. Lil Peep, I gotta slow down on them Xans.”

It’s nice to see Juicy J taking responsibility for the influence his music has, but we’ll have to wait and see if this actually affects the music he makes in the future.