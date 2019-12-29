Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas In The Murder Of Botham Jean, Family Files Appeal
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas In The Murder Of Botham Jean
The family of Botham Jean is fighting back after an upsetting legal decision.
A federal judge recently ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for Amber Guyger fatally shooting Botham Jean in his home. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that Botham Jean’s family filed.
CBS News reports that the ruling leaves the 31-year-old former officer as the sole defendant in the suit, which argues she used excessive force and that better police training could have prevented 26-year-old Jean’s death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely.
Judge Lynn wrote that she was dismissing the city from the case because the suit failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Botham’s family has since filed an appeal saying they still believe the City of Dallas should be held responsible for his death.
“We are accustomed to dealing with this type of process in the legal arena,” said family attorney Daryl Washington to NBC 5. “We feel that the city of Dallas should be in this lawsuit. Should be held responsible for the acts of Amber Guyger.
“To get this news the day after Christmas was very difficult for the family,” he added.“They know we have a fight ahead of us. And they’re just prepared to do whatever it takes to get some type of justice for Botham and their family.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.