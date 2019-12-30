Eddie Murphy Talks ‘Dolemite’, SNL, Cringey Old Jokes, And Speaking Out Against Oscars Before It Was Trendy [Video]

Eddie Murphy Sunday Profile

Eddie Murphy chuckles at the idea of his recent string of public performances as “big comeback” but the truth is, we’ve missed his voice and many began to wonder when, or worse, if, we would ever hear it again in the way we’ve become accustomed to.

Luckily, Eddie is back working regularly and he sat down with Tracy Smith of CBS Sunday Morning to talk about his past, present, and future.

Press play down bottom to watch the enlightening conversation.

We can’t WAIT for his new standup special.