Racism, Hot & Fresh: Pizza Hut Delivery Driver Calls Black Woman All Kind Of “Ni**ers” Over Accidental 9-Cent Tip

Pizza Hut Driver Called Black Customers N-Word

It doesn’t take much for them to tell you what they REALLY think about you.

Case-in-point, a WKYT report about a Black woman who ordered a pie from her local Pizza Hut in Lexington, Kentucky. Shirae Bledsoe unwittingly left a .09¢ tip for her delivery driver and that sent her into a violently racist tirade via text message.

Pizza Hut released this statement about the incident:

“We were shocked by the driver’s text messages but have no reason to believe anyone’s food was actually compromised. Nevertheless the driver’s threats and language are completely unacceptable and she has been terminated as a result.”

This driver is lucky Shirae and her roommate didn’t come get their pizza with the blicky…