Sounds Shady: Kansas Cop Blames McDonald’s Employee For Writing “F***ing Pig” On Coffee, Video Proves Otherwise

Cop Has Expletive Slur Written On His McDonald’s Coffee

A cop in Junction City, Kansas got more than he asked for when he ordered a coffee from a local McDonald’s.

When he got his hot cup of Joe he noticed that he had been left a message…

According to Fox6Now, Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday is very upset about the incident and wants some answers from McDonald’s ASAP. The owner of the restaurant, Dana Cook, reviewed the footage from that day alongside Chief Hornaday this weekend and found no evidence. The next day, Cook says he found video that proved that his employee did not write the message.

Here’s what he said in his statement:

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.” DANA COOK, MCDONALD’S

The owner is scheduled to take the exculpatory video to the police department today.

So, what exactly happened here? Did the cop write that on the cup himself to spark outrage? Did someone else have the cup?

Things that make you go “Hmmmmmm?”