The Pull Up: Joe Budden & Charlamagne The God Reflect On Some Of Their Favorite Moments From The Past Decade [Video]

Joe Budden & Charlamagne The God’s Decade Wrap Up

For the last three years, the year’s end has been met with a wrap up from Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God–but this time around, the two media moguls gave us a special edition of the Pull Up where they discuss the past decade.

From pop culture phenomenons to music, these two are always down for some reflecting, which is exactly what goes down on this episode of the Pull Up. Check out the video down below to see Charlamagne and Joe Budden talk about some of the most unforgettable moments of the decade as another year comes to a close.