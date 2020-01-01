Excuse YOU?! Foxy Brown Drags DJ Envy Over His Comments Saying She ‘Dwindled Off’

Foxy Brown Drags DJ Envy Over His Comments Saying She ‘Dwindled Off’

While many spent NYE preparing to enjoy time with friends and family DJ Envy found himself being dragged from each corner of Instagram for comments he made in passing on “The Breakfast Club“. The comments were in regards to hip-hop royalty Foxy Brown.

On the morning show, DJ Envy and his other teammates Angela Yee, & Charlamagne sat down to conduct their normal interviews like always. This time their guest was Don Pooh. While that seems harmless Foxy has personal ties to Pooh as he discovered her and was her manager at the start of her career. Furthermore, DJ Envy has a personal relationship with Foxy which Brown later stated ended because Def Jam sent him “back to the hood”.

The conversation from face value seems to be another good interview with the personalities asking questions and even refreshing the listener’s memory on the background of Pooh and talent he discovered. But when even Envy innocently asked why Foxy’s career “trailed off”, the question didn’t sit well with Foxy who went to Instagram to call out Envy in a now-deleted post.

From the looks of it, Foxy already didn’t care too much for DJ Envy and this was the icing on the cake as went back decades for the slander. The deleted IG post read;

“FISH A** ENVY @djenvy Act stupid if u want! Damn near broke ur BACK carrying MY RECORDS & CHANEL LUGGAGE Til’ DEF JAM sent u back to the HOOD!!!” Foxy wrote. “4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS F*** BOY!!! PLAY NICE! GAVE YOU LIFE! She purposely LOW B***! Got injured, bussed back, BIRTHED A GORGEOUS A** BABY GIRL Cocksucker 2020 the POP OFF!!!!! AGGY cuz we ain’t do Breakfast Club! D***RIDER, let KING B**** leave your mouth Dem #BROOKLYNBOYZ outside! #LIL’DJCLUE”

Earlier in the interview, they gave Foxy props and noted she released three albums and had a baby (“She’s a mom now. She just fell back a little bit” ) but clearly Foxy missed that.

Hopefully, we will see or hear from her soon.” DJ Envy responded to the verbal attack on Instagram simply stating:

“I promised myself I wont be a petty person in 2020.. But I don’t think the question was foul!! Maybe she couldn’t… Nvm.. Happy New Year!!!”

Hopefully, all has been squashed now and like they stated in the interview hopefully we hear some new music from Foxy soon!