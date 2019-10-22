Fighting Words: Gucci Mane Reigniting His Feud With The Breakfast Club Has Caused A PETTY Internet Meltdown

Gucci Mane Vs. Breakfast Club

Gucci Mane has turned over a new leaf over the last few years. Gone is the disrespectful, mean rapper with a belly full of gold. Now he’s lean. He’s happy. And he’s spreading nothing but joy and positivity. That is, until someone mentions The Breakfast Club.

In an interview with Charlamagne, Gucci opened up about a few things, including his thoughts on Tha God’s cohosts. He had some unflattering words for Angela Yee and also went on to say he’d slap DJ Envy if he ever saw him.

Envy, to his credit defended himself with his, uh, dog by his side (?!)

Charlamagne, though, didn’t stick up for his buddies. Why?! Well, maybe because he was sitting next to Gucci Mane, who also mentioned in the interview that he didn’t regret killing a man in self defense.So maybe it was best Charlamagne keep his mouth shut.

Charlamagne to Gucci during this interview pic.twitter.com/pEyPJg7JgV — 🦅Jon™🦅 (@KingJon100) October 21, 2019

The whole fallout and reactions have Twitter clowning EVERYONE. Peep the hilarity…