Fighting Words: Gucci Mane Reigniting His Feud With The Breakfast Club Has Caused A PETTY Internet Meltdown
Gucci Mane Vs. Breakfast Club
Gucci Mane has turned over a new leaf over the last few years. Gone is the disrespectful, mean rapper with a belly full of gold. Now he’s lean. He’s happy. And he’s spreading nothing but joy and positivity. That is, until someone mentions The Breakfast Club.
In an interview with Charlamagne, Gucci opened up about a few things, including his thoughts on Tha God’s cohosts. He had some unflattering words for Angela Yee and also went on to say he’d slap DJ Envy if he ever saw him.
Envy, to his credit defended himself with his, uh, dog by his side (?!)
Me and My Dog..🤣🤣🤣… Welllllll… @cthagod gave me a heads up when this interview was done and I told him play it.. This isn’t the 1st time I’ve been threatened by an artist and probably won’t be the last time… I never been slapped, or snuffed or jumped before so not sure where that came from… but funny by all means… @laflare1017 was never banned from the @breakfastclubam When asked, “Would I do an interview without Yee…” My reply was, “I will not do anything unless you clear it with my co-worker.. We call that riding for your team where I’m from!!! And he’s upset because my coworker defended herself… Never in a million years will I tell my co-hosts what to say or what not to say.. We share that platform.. When Gucci did that post about Yee, she defended herself on the Breakfast Club and he’s mad because “I let her do it”…. I Have never ran from a Conversation in my life… My Kids are good, my wife is great and My Dog is excellent… Anyway, I heard some lies and wanted to address it… Back to enjoying Paris… 🇫🇷
Charlamagne, though, didn’t stick up for his buddies. Why?! Well, maybe because he was sitting next to Gucci Mane, who also mentioned in the interview that he didn’t regret killing a man in self defense.So maybe it was best Charlamagne keep his mouth shut.
The whole fallout and reactions have Twitter clowning EVERYONE. Peep the hilarity…
