Meg Thee Stallion, Blue Ivy And Beyonce Took THIS Pic To Bring In The New Year And Haters Can Just Die Mad About It

Meg, Blue And Bey

Did anyone have a bigger glow up in 2019 than Megan Thee Stallion? The Houston hottie started off the year on her grind as a lesser-known rapper and she ended the year taking pics with Beyonce and Blue Ivy at some super secret New Year’s party. There’s no bigger sign that she’s arrived than that.

The picture should be newsworthy for that alone, but it isn’t. Any time Blue is front and center, she is part of a larger story and controversy for no real reason. This time, there was a lot of discussion about her hair length and inches, but also two writers got dragged for these dumb a$$ “jokes”:

These are @melvillmatic @unbuttonmyeyes, the two grown ass adults criticizing Blue Ivy’s appearance. “I feel sorry for her”. You really cant make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/3FuQW4PggM — thais 💜 (@thaisbmartini) January 2, 2020

Let’s let the haters be mad. What WE are going to do is celebrate the greatness of these three ICONS sharing a photo. We’re bringing in 2020 with Black Girl Magic whether you like it or not.