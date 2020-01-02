Pure Comedy: Dulcé Sloan Will Give You 6-Pack Abs Laughing At “Everything Wrong With New York City” [Video]

Dulcé Sloan “Everything Wrong With New York City”

If you aren’t familiar with Dulcé Sloan now, you’ll want to know everything about her after you watch this clip of her Comedy Central half-hour standup special.

Dulcé cuts right to the heart of the matter and has a penchant for telling jokes from an unflinching Black perspective without the shenanigans that *some* comedians get caught up in.

Dulcé rang in the new year on CNN with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. Peep the clip from the comedy special below.

Love her!