TL In Shambles: Twitter Reacts To News Of U.S. Possibly Going To War With Iran With Straight Jokes

Twitter Reacts To News Of US Possibly Going To War With Iran With Straight Jokes

Yesterday news broke that the US killed the commander of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, early Friday morning in a calculated drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. Officials later revealed the drone strike on the airport was authorized by Cheeto in Charge, Trump. This immediately sent panic to social media and fears of an impending World War Three was well on its way to being a real thing. To make matters worse as soon as news broke Trump tweeted a picture of an American flag.

As if killing a high ranking official wasn’t enough disrespect tweeting the flag just adds a pinch of fuel to the fire that clearly wasn’t needed. Let’s be honest with ourselves — we didn’t expect any type of class from him, even after successfully completing the mission. It’s almost like it’s a joke to him. Instantly World Word Three started trending worldwide. While the White House was being funny tweeting flags on twitter, the Iran officials joined the conversation on Twitter to let them know in not so many words “ain’t sh*t funny”. Dr. Mohsen Rezaee the Iran Secretary of the Expediency sent out a tweet that struck nerves ice-cold and promised revenge on the United States.

سپهبد شهید #قاسم_سلیمانی به جمع برادران شهیدش پیوست ولی انتقام سختی از امریکا خواهیم گرفت.#انتقام_سخت — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) January 3, 2020

Translated the tweet reads:

Lt. Martyr #قاسم_سلیمانی He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America. #انتقام_سخت

Guess Trump forgot the same platform he uses to instigate foreign officials could be used to put fear into U.S citizens and that’s exactly what happened. Many American citizens replied to the official pleading for the sake of us not involved, because we had nothing to do with it and definitely don’t want the smoke he’s promising. While the other half was lighting up his mentions with jokes and disrespect.

Yo are y’all really replying to a high ranking foreign officials vow to get revenge tweet with memes? I’m out, man. — chris. (@CBturnedHeel) January 3, 2020

Trust and believe the situation is without a doubt serious and should be alarming to everyone, however on Twitter nothing serious is ever taken that way. Twitter users wasted no time getting the jokes off and made the night one of the funniest nights since the launch of Twitter. Take look below for some of the funniest tweets of the night.

nigga threw up the set i’m crying https://t.co/r89JhZJxKZ — TrapGawdd (@WhoDatTrap) January 3, 2020

gotta laugh to keep from crying https://t.co/5WdRVzlL3n — YG Magnum (@HaroldBingo) January 3, 2020

Every time another nigga find my hiding spot during World War 3 pic.twitter.com/PVzbafpJ6I — FUCK A VIKING (@Nikestreetz) January 3, 2020

If virgil design the army fits who else signing up — Alphonse (@Al_Peeair) January 3, 2020

Seeing the missiles coming our way knowing I didn’t get to taste Jorja or Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/0J6zRkYwoj — J (@2ndCaptainFly) January 3, 2020

Pulling Up Late For WWIII Training & The Sergeant Already Calling Me Names pic.twitter.com/sBun8sHRkA — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) January 3, 2020

Hassan Rouhani looking at Trump’s TL like pic.twitter.com/pAzEoBtdcv — Haze (@GodSon83) January 3, 2020

Oh you can’t get drafted if you got a felony?? pic.twitter.com/QoVP1uKIOc — Terryble (@Icetrrey11) January 3, 2020

me being a whore in the war to protect myself pic.twitter.com/TH3zoklQkh — The Childlike Empress (@x__nunu__) January 3, 2020

When the war bout to start but, you wasted all of your bullets on NYE.. pic.twitter.com/WNc0BtE7rQ — Post (@PalmBeach_Post) January 3, 2020

Niggas really trolling the Iranian govt niggas. Holy shit. — Ice 🧊🏁 (@OfficiallyIce) January 3, 2020

recruiter: are u mentally stable enough to be drafted? me: pic.twitter.com/pCcnWWsUg8 — Clark (@OprahSide) January 3, 2020

This nigga Trump think he Tookie. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 3, 2020

Fortnite kids dancing in the plane knowing they about to drop into World War 3 pic.twitter.com/Jzcf4mbx5J — Hire Lincoln Riley (@Deee909) January 3, 2020

Me comforting the neighbors wife while he’s off fighting in the war pic.twitter.com/5TmtLkGGCx — Anthony🇵🇷/Adobo Merchant (@CFC_Ant) January 3, 2020

When they tell me they’ll clear all my debts if i go to war pic.twitter.com/NTF9IVexFW — Was This Pussy Pap Ready?! (@Smoke_nd_Pearls) January 3, 2020

when I open my curtains tomorrow expecting the sunrise and see a mushroom cloud pic.twitter.com/UUKK1y4Bbz — Catherine Obvious (@cole_neiers) January 3, 2020

When anybody try talking to me during World War 3… pic.twitter.com/zVaJyECyWI — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) January 3, 2020

Me explaining to Iran that I don’t have any problems with them and my beef is with America too pic.twitter.com/xHtI7Kh4iq — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) January 3, 2020

They called me washed and done when I turned 30. But now I’m outside the military draft range 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/5oxlS9uopi — Lil Charcuterie (@EasyStreetKeys) January 3, 2020

yall was sayin “2020 finna be a movie” yea nigga American Sniper — ✭ (@JabooSavage) January 3, 2020

We can’t even send brother nature over there.. he can’t fight and it too many wild animals.. nigga fucking useless — 10pc Killa on Apple Music (@Meezyblvd) January 3, 2020

When they bring MissBNasty out for a live show to keep morale up in the platoon pic.twitter.com/YSC0iJ1Eyt — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) January 3, 2020

When da military put me in one of them tanks pic.twitter.com/hRaUXx9M03 — 93rd street heathen (@x_tai3) January 3, 2020

Me posing for my mom so she can take a picture of me before I go off to world war 3 pic.twitter.com/28DkrSSDbI — sakwarium (@sakwarium) January 3, 2020

When she say “I’ll lyk” when you tryna link before your deployment pic.twitter.com/dP8vuUlfFw — Kee/Jorja Smith’s Whore (@GroovyKee19) January 3, 2020

#NiggerNavy "Ain't nobody tell me about no World War 3. I'm just here for a Camaro, that's it" pic.twitter.com/qFzjBahygg — Philly. (@StillPhillyC) January 3, 2020